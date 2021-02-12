Taapsee Pannu drops glorious pic by the sunset on 'last off day of the last schedule' of Looop Lapeta
- Taapsee Pannu has been on a film shooting spree - after wrapping up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket last month, she moved on to Looop Lapeta.
Taapsee Pannu has been on a roll for the last few months. After completing a tight shooting schedule for Rashmi Rocket, the actor has moved on to her next, Looop Lapeta. On Thursday, she shared a stunning picture with the sunset as her backdrop from the set of the film.
Sharing it, she wrote: "Ending the last off day of the last schedule be like .... The in-house lens man making sure the colour, expression n pose is on point @atulkasbekar #LooopLapeta." The picture showed Taapsee seated on a bench with outstretched arms, wearing a pretty, sleeveless blue dress.
She also shared some pictures with crew members and producer Atul Kasbekar on the set.
Looop Lapeta is the official remake of the 1998 German movie Run Lola Run, written and directed by Tom Tykwer.
Some time back, the first look of her character Savi was introduced by the actor. She wrote: "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai (In life, there comes a time when we have to ask ourselves a question) 'How did I end up here?' main bhi yahi soch rahi thi (I was thinking about that too). No, not the s**t pot, but the s**t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride."
Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confirms relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See adorable photos
Earlier this week, the first look of Tahir Raj Bhasin from the film was also unveiled. Sharing his poster, Tahir had written: "If there was a quicker way of making 2-minute noodles, Satya would find a way! I’ve had an incredible time playing him and am super kicked about this first look. Meet Satya! The irreverent, lovable “jholer" in the year's craziest ride, "Looop Lapeta", co-starring @taapsee. #LooopLapeta."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan, ex-wife Adhuna wish daughter Akira on birthday, Shibani shares pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna Shroff's ex Ebam Hyams shares post on how exes bad-mouth after breakup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha wants Rubina to win Bigg Boss 14, Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: In a show of support, Bipasha Basu called Rubina Dilaik a 'strong girl' and wished for her to win Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Sunny Leone celebrated the birthday of her sons - Asher and Noah - with a cute backyard party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia 'doesn't understand' how casually trolls abuse women online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan poses with little kids in a new picture, fans say 'such a sweet pic'
- A new picture of Salman Khan posing with two young boys has been shared online. The actor looks relaxed as he lies on a charpoi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday with cutest family pics ever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manushi is proud after rickshaw driver's daughter Manya gets crowned Miss India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Babu' Nick Jonas wants a signed copy of Unfinished, here's how Priyanka reacted
- Priyanka Chopra has a fan in husband Nick Jonas. The American singer shared a picture holding her book Unfinished and asked her to sign it. She could only gush in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman thanks fans for their support after getting relief in Blackbuck case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey on working with ex-wife Konkona Sensharma again: ‘I doubt that’
- Ranvir Shorey said that the possibility of him collaborating professionally with his ex-wife, Konkona Sensharma, is unlikely. He starred in her directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha: I am vocal about issues but that has not impacted my work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The industry paid a price of being high profile. But life moves on. Today, the industry is back on its feet: Javed Akhtar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka was once asked to leave film for speaking up about 'nominal' paycheck
- Priyanka Chopra said that she was once asked to leave a film when she raised concern over her 'nominal' paycheck in comparison to her male co-star. However, she chose to suck it up and stay on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says Indians are ‘most brilliant’ after winning poll against Meryl, Gal
- Kangana Ranaut shared a poll saying that Twitter users support her in her claims that she is superior to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She said that Indians are the ‘most brilliant’ race in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira confirms relationship with Nupur Shikhare. See photos
- Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on the occasion of Promise Day, shared a mushy post for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox