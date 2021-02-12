Taapsee Pannu drops glorious pic by the sunset on 'last off day of the last schedule' of Looop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu has been on a roll for the last few months. After completing a tight shooting schedule for Rashmi Rocket, the actor has moved on to her next, Looop Lapeta. On Thursday, she shared a stunning picture with the sunset as her backdrop from the set of the film.





Sharing it, she wrote: "Ending the last off day of the last schedule be like .... The in-house lens man making sure the colour, expression n pose is on point @atulkasbekar #LooopLapeta." The picture showed Taapsee seated on a bench with outstretched arms, wearing a pretty, sleeveless blue dress.

Taapsee Pannu shared more pictures as Instagram Stories.





She also shared some pictures with crew members and producer Atul Kasbekar on the set.

Looop Lapeta is the official remake of the 1998 German movie Run Lola Run, written and directed by Tom Tykwer.

Some time back, the first look of her character Savi was introduced by the actor. She wrote: "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai (In life, there comes a time when we have to ask ourselves a question) 'How did I end up here?' main bhi yahi soch rahi thi (I was thinking about that too). No, not the s**t pot, but the s**t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride."





Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confirms relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See adorable photos

Earlier this week, the first look of Tahir Raj Bhasin from the film was also unveiled. Sharing his poster, Tahir had written: "If there was a quicker way of making 2-minute noodles, Satya would find a way! I’ve had an incredible time playing him and am super kicked about this first look. Meet Satya! The irreverent, lovable “jholer" in the year's craziest ride, "Looop Lapeta", co-starring @taapsee. #LooopLapeta."