Doctor G box office day 1 collection: Ayushmann Khurrana film opens similar to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui at 3.25 cr

Ayushmann Khurrana is back in theatres with his new release, Doctor G, in which he plays a gynaecologist. It also stars Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh as his fellow doctors. The film opened on Friday at around ₹3.25 crore. It clashed with Parineeti Chopra-starrer Code Name Tiranga. Also read: Doctor G movie review

The opening collections of Doctor G are better than his last film, Anek which opened at ₹1.77 crore. The response on the first day is similar to the opening collections of his 2021 film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, Doctor G collected in the range of ₹3-3.25 crore, as per early estimates. It states the film's Saturday collections will outline its overall performance at the box office in the coming days.

Doctor G is a campus comedy film, a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical college. Sheeba Chaddha also stars in the film. She plays Ayushmann's mom. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by her in collaboration with Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat and Vishal Wagh.

The film largely received mixed reviews. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Doctor G could have been a much better movie. But looking at the first half, one realises it could have been much worse as well. In the end, it’s a middling coming-of-age social drama that will find its audience. It manages to stay non-preachy and even though it attempts to give clean humour, does get cringey in parts. What saves it are the actors, who breathe new life into a tired script. Go watch it for them, if nothing else!”

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on Instagram ahead of the film's release, Shefali Shah said, “It's always exciting. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a doctor, I wanted to be a neurosurgeon but Life had other plans and I wasn't ready to study physics.” She added, "It's a very very nice script, very sensitive, sweet and interesting subject and it's very funny".

