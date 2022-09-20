Doctor G trailer: Aysuhmann Khurrana is a frustrated gynae who needs to lose his 'male touch'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to don their white coats as doctors in their upcoming Doctor G. On Tuesday, the trailer of the film was released. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also feature Sheeba Chaddha and Shefali Shah in key roles. Also read: Shefali Shah excited to start shooting for Doctor G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The almost 3-minutes long trailer starts with Ayushmann Khurrana as Dr Uday Gupta, getting in trouble after asking his patient to remove her clothes for diagnosis at a clinic. He appears uncomfortable treating females and wishes to become orthopedic surgeon while studying in medical campus. Amid this, Rakul Preet Singh is seen as his colleague and his love interest who indulges in a bit of ragging after he ends up in gynaecology as the only male student. Sheeba Chaddha plays Ayushmann's mother looking for love on Tinder.

Shefali Shah appears as doctor Nandini, Ayushmann Khurrana’s senior who advises him to lose the 'male touch'. He struggles to understand the problems of his patient and overcome his fear. In between the chaos, he also shares a passionate kiss with Rakul in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the trailer, Ayushmann wrote in a post, “Gynaecology department ki har ek naari, padegi#DoctorGpe bhaari!” Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “Doc Saab delivery ka besabri se intezaar hain. (Waiting for the release date). Another one added, “This looks too good.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the film, previously Ayushmann said in a statement, “Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and an innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.” The film will release on October 14. It’s backed by Junglee Pictures, who have earlier made Bareily Ki Barfi(2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018) with Ayushmann.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON