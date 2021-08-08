Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shefali Shah excited to start shooting for Doctor G, adds she is 'nervous as hell', see pics
Doctor G is being directed by Anurag Kashyap's sister, Anubhuti.
Doctor G is being directed by Anurag Kashyap's sister, Anubhuti.
bollywood

Shefali Shah excited to start shooting for Doctor G, adds she is 'nervous as hell', see pics

  • Doctor G, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, is a medical campus drama.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:06 PM IST

After wrapping up her shoot for Darlings, actor Shefali Shah is now all set to start shooting for her next film, Doctor G. On Sunday, Shefali took to Instagram and shared a string of images of her waiting for her flight at Mumbai's airport.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen reading the script of Doctor G. "New project. New journey. New shoes to fill. Doctor G here we come," she captioned the post.

Shefali Shah shared a picture as Instagram Stories.
Shefali Shah shared a picture as Instagram Stories.


Doctor G, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, is based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

+

Also read: When Hema Malini admitted her family opposed marriage with Dharmendra: 'I called him and said...'

Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series Afsos and the critically-acclaimed short film Moi Marjaani.

The team is currently shooting for the film in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shefali shah doctor g rakul preet singh ayushmann khurrana + 2 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.