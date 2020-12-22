e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana to play a doctor in campus comedy, says ‘fell in love with script’

Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana to play a doctor in campus comedy, says ‘fell in love with script’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has signed his next, Doctor G. The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures, who have earlier made Badhai Ho and Bareily Ki Barfi with him.

bollywood Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 11:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Doctor G.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has added another film to his already burgeoning kitty. Titled Doctor G, the film will be directed with Anubhuti Kashyap. Doctor G is a campus comedy drama where Ayushmann will be playing a doctor.

Ayushmann said about his next, “Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and an innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.”

 

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures, who have earlier made Bareily Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018) with the actor. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. She has directed dark comedy Afsos for Amazon Prime and short film, Moi Marjaani. The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat. Sumit has written films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Karan Johar’s Lust Stories.

“I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile & talented Ayushmann. This film is definitely exciting because it appeals to both the younger & the family audiences equally,” Anubhuti said in a statement.

Ayushmann also has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Abhishek Kapoor where he would be seen portraying the character of a cross-functional athlete.

