Does Hrithik Roshan look like Greek god? Greece locals give hilarious responses

Salman Khan's nephew Arhaan Khan recently travelled to Greece with his friend Adi Shekhawat and filmed a fun new video on his YouTube channel Dumb Biryani. What began as a trip centred around Greek food, history and philosophy soon took an unexpected turn, with the friends getting into pranks, spontaneous conversations and meeting people along the way.

What Arhaan did

Arhaan Khan asks Greeks if Hrithik Roshan has ‘Greek features’, their answer is hilarious.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During their trip, Arhaan and Adi decided to have some fun with one of India’s favourite descriptions for actor Hrithik Roshan. While speaking to local people in Greece, Adi came up with a rather specific question. He says, “So, we're going to ask local Greek people if they think Hrithik Roshan actually does have Greek features.”

The duo then approached a local woman and showed her a photograph of Hrithik. Her response was both simple and hilarious. “I wish Greek people looked like him.” Arhaan and Adi then joked about how Hrithik has become the standard against which people are compared in India. “Everyone in India looks like Hrithik Roshan,” Arhaan added, and said, “Thats the benchmark we all look like that.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From the Acropolis to a Greek island

{{^usCountry}} The trip, however, was about much more than their Hrithik Roshan prank. Arhaan and Adi explored Greece, taking in its iconic sights and getting a taste of the local culture along the way. They visited the Acropolis, spoke to people, tried local experiences and documented the unpredictable moments that came with travelling together. Arhaan's mother, Malaika Arora, was also seen in the video briefly. About Arhaan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trip, however, was about much more than their Hrithik Roshan prank. Arhaan and Adi explored Greece, taking in its iconic sights and getting a taste of the local culture along the way. They visited the Acropolis, spoke to people, tried local experiences and documented the unpredictable moments that came with travelling together. Arhaan's mother, Malaika Arora, was also seen in the video briefly. About Arhaan {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Arhaan Khan, son of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and actor-model Malaika Arora, is carving out his own space as a content creator. He runs the YouTube channel Dumb Biryani, where he shares travel, conversations, food and candid moments with his friends.

Hrithik Roshan's next

When it comes to Hrithik Roshan, the actor was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter and Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which released in January 2024 and August 2025, respectively. While he is yet to announce his next full-fledged project, Hrithik is confirmed to make a cameo in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2.

Earlier this year, during Prime Video’s slate announcement, Hrithik also revealed that he is expanding his role in the industry by turning producer. Through HRX Films, he is backing the comedy film Mess as well as the upcoming streaming series Storm for Amazon Prime Video. He is producing both projects with his cousin Eshaan Roshan.