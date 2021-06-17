Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Does Sara Ali Khan look 'naughty' or 'sweet' in baby photo? Aunt Saba Ali Khan asks fans
bollywood

Does Sara Ali Khan look ‘naughty’ or ‘sweet’ in baby photo? Aunt Saba Ali Khan asks fans

A childhood photo of Sara Ali Khan was shared on Instagram by her aunt Saba Ali Khan as a ‘Throwback Thursday’ post. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan posted a picture of Sara Ali Khan.

Saba Ali Khan shared a cute childhood picture of her niece, Sara Ali Khan, and asked fans to give their opinions on whether she looked ‘naughty’ or ‘sweet’ in it. In the photo, Sara was seen wearing a pink and orange top, with a floral design near the neckline. Her medium length hair was parted down the middle, with a snap clip on one side.

“Mischievous vs innocent,” Saba Ali Khan asked, sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, adding wink and heart emojis. She also added a poll, asking fans to vote for ‘naughty’ or ‘sweet’. She also revealed that the photo of Sara Ali Khan was clicked by her.

Sara Ali Khan poses in a picture clicked by Saba Ali Khan.

Earlier this year, Saba’s Instagram account was verified. Almost every day, she shares throwback pictures of her family members, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Often, the photos are clicked by her.

Last month, Saba shared a video montage featuring many of her family members, calling them ‘mad, adorable and crazy’. She added, “We’re all that and more ! But we stick together... ALWAYS FOREVER.”

Also see: Nakuul Mehta’s ‘unpaid, underappreciated collaboration’ with wife Jankee Parekh wows fans. See pics

Sometimes, Saba posts pictures of herself as well. Last month, she shared a selfie from a decade ago and wished to go back in time. “YOUTH.... If Only ..we could turn back the clock! Missing this moment. DO NOT comment on weight. Uff. I loved me back then. And anyway ...it’s a decade ago ya!!! Live n let live.....Peace out!! #saturdaymood #stayhome #staysafe #stayfitstayhealthy #thosedays #missthegoodtimes #gratitude #thankful #blessed #alwaysandforever,” she wrote in her caption.

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will be seen next in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is slated for an August 6 release.

