Don't Be Shy trailer: Alia Bhatt-produced coming-of-age film all about first loves, bad decisions and more. Watch

Don’t Be Shy trailer: The trailer of Sreeti Mukerji’s upcoming film on Prime Video, Don’t Be Shy, was released on Friday. The young adult romantic comedy is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia described the film featuring four fresh faces as all about first loves, bad decisions, and more.

Don’t Be Shy trailer out

Don't Be Shy trailer: Aarushi Bajaj plays the titular Shy Das in the Prime Video film.

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The 2-minute-32-second-long trailer of Don’t Be Shy introduces us to Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das (Aarushi Bajaj). Even though she has her life all planned out, things soon begin to fall apart. As she navigates the aftermath, she finds herself caught between her romantic feelings for the rich and popular Mayank (Piyush Khati) and her estranged childhood friend Dhruv (Ansh Duggal). Tara’s (Bianca Arora) sudden appearance at her college only makes things more complicated. Shy soon realises that her carefully thought-out plan to get her life back on track might not pan out.

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Alia Bhatt describes Don’t Be Shy

{{^usCountry}} While sharing the trailer on social media, Alia described Don’t Be Shy as being all about “first loves. best friends. heartbreaks. bad decisions. all the things that make growing up what it is.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While sharing the trailer on social media, Alia described Don’t Be Shy as being all about “first loves. best friends. heartbreaks. bad decisions. all the things that make growing up what it is.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sreeti said in a statement, “Don’t Be Shy came from a place of missing the movies I watched growing up—movies I still return to when I want to feel safe, comforted, and entertained. This is my tribute to that time in our lives, when we’re on the brink of adulthood but still young in so many ways. It’s about that feeling of being reminded that, no matter how weird or wild life gets, we can always find our way back home to ourselves.”

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Aarushi spoke about her character and said, “Playing a character so different from who I am was both challenging and exciting, and stepping into Shy’s shoes pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way. Playing the role of Shy also came with a sense of responsibility—I wanted to give her everything I had and do justice to her journey. I can’t wait for audiences to finally meet her and experience the world through her eyes.”

Don’t Be Shy will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles on September 25. It is co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani and stars Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora, and Ansh Duggal, alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik, who play pivotal roles.