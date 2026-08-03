‘Dresses like a pocket maar’: Internet believes Kangana Ranaut's latest cryptic post is an attack on Sonakshi Sinha

We can smell a fresh battle brewing soon between actors Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha after the former's latest cryptic post. Kangana took to Instagram to clear the air about an apparent 'like' on a post about a ‘moti (fat woman)’ not talking about Jharkhand paper leak row after being vocal about the NEET paper leak protests last month.

What did Kangana Ranaut say?

Is Kangana Ranaut's latest post about Sonakshi Sinha?

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Kangana said that the screenshot of her ‘like’ on the post was fake and that she would not body shame anyone like that. However, her own words on the unnamed actress were hardly any kinder.

She wrote in her Instagram story: 'There are many fake news that are doing rounds, this like of mine is also fake I never body shame anyone but I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar these days she wears half pants and ulta cap and talks like a jebkatra while passionately promoting gutterchap behaviour of protestors. I always feel how you dress in a relationship is a direct reflection of how you feel, dear fellow actress if your man is making you feel like a jebkatra I am sorry, you used to dress and speak so elegantly what happened to you? Opinions are yours but you can do better with that styling of yours if you need some help I am always there for you 😘."

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{{^usCountry}} Social media has been buzzing, trying to decode who she was speaking about and everyone's first guess is Sonakshi Sinha. She was among the first Bollywood celebrities to speak about the student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in July. She also posted a video in a T-shirt, shorts and a cap, celebrating the students victory when education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. What did Sonakshi Sinha say in her posts on student protests? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media has been buzzing, trying to decode who she was speaking about and everyone's first guess is Sonakshi Sinha. She was among the first Bollywood celebrities to speak about the student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in July. She also posted a video in a T-shirt, shorts and a cap, celebrating the students victory when education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. What did Sonakshi Sinha say in her posts on student protests? {{/usCountry}}

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In a video message, posted on her Instagram page, the "Dahaad" star said she could not remain silent, especially at a time when others have chosen not to say anything.

"I've never made a public statement like this before, but I can't stay silent any longer. We all know Sonam Wangchuk. We know what he has done for the country, his achievements, and the many honours he has received.

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"For the past 18 days, he has been on a hunger strike without food. And why? Because he is fighting for the future of children, a future he believes is being pushed towards ruin," the actor.

Kangana Ranaut's feud with Hrithik Roshan

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This comes days after Kangana and Hrithik Roshan reignited their old feud. Roshan recently reacted to a post on Instagram, which read "We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan". The post was shared following Ranaut's recent remarks on student protests. The actor responded by stating people should not be swayed by online narratives and that he would wait for the right context and facts before taking any position.

"My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right," he wrote in the comment.

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Re-sharing the article about his response on her Instagram story on Saturday, Ranaut said the actor should rather condemn all those who are harassing and bullying her using Roshan's name. "Dear Hrithik I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together, you are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this," she wrote.

"Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name, stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments," she added.