Drishyam 2 crosses 300 crore worldwide, is now the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has become the third Bollywood film to enter the ₹300-crore club this year. The thriller crossed ₹300 crores in gross earnings worldwide on Tuesday, further solidifying its status as a superhit. The film, a sequel to the 2015 hit Drishyam and a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, has been one of the most profitable films of the year. Also read: Drishyam 2, Qala, and Uunchai are proof that Bollywood is alive and kicking

As per trade sources, Drishyam 2 currently has gross worldwide earnings of ₹303 crore, which puts it in the third spot in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, behind only Brahmastra ( ₹431 crore) and The Kashmir Files ( ₹341 crore). The bulk of Drishyam 2’s earnings have come from India with its overseas haul just ₹52 crore. The film has continued to mint money weeks after its release, setting several fourth and fifth week records in the process.

Over the last week, Drishyam 2 surpassed the earnings of Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 ( ₹266 crore). The total amassed by Brahmastra may be out of its reach but it remains to be seen if it has enough legs to go past The Kashmir Files. The release of Hollywood film Avatar: The Way of Water may harm its prospects in the coming week.

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta, has been directed by debutant director Abhishek Pathak. The original film was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat. In an interaction with Hindustan Times prior to the film’s release, Abhishek had said that he made the film different from the Malayalam version that starred Mohanlal.

He said, “There is no point in making a frame to frame remake. You are not doing anything as a director if you do that. You have to bring your vision to the table. Also, if it’s a copy, people will talk about that aspect. It will spread via word of mouth and reduce your audience. Why would you want to take that chance?” Drishyam 2 was released in theatres on November 18.

