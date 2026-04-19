Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi welcome baby girl: ‘Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived’

Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and his wife, actor Shivaleeka Oberoi have embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19. They shared the joyous news with fans on social media through a heartfelt post, lovingly calling their daughter their “Laxmi”.

Abhishek Pathak and Shivalekaa Oberoi welcome baby girl

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi express happiness as they embrace parenthood.

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On Sunday, Abhishek and Shivaleeka announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram. Their post read, “In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious baby girl. Blessed parents — Shivaleeka & Abhishek.” The caption added, “Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shivaleeka’s sister-in-law expressed her joy over the baby’s arrival and wrote, “My baby girl is going to be so pampered, she has arrived 🥹 @abhishekpathakk @shivaleekaoberoi welcome to parenthood.” Aahana Kumra, Ishita Dutta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Kishwer Merchant also congratulated the couple. Fans flooded the comments section with love for the new parents and their baby girl. One fan wrote, “Awww, just can’t believe it.” Another commented, “My heart is so full. Masha Allah.” A comment read, “Your love story has found its most beautiful chapter.” About Abhishek Pathak and Shivalekaa Oberoi's wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivaleeka’s sister-in-law expressed her joy over the baby’s arrival and wrote, “My baby girl is going to be so pampered, she has arrived 🥹 @abhishekpathakk @shivaleekaoberoi welcome to parenthood.” Aahana Kumra, Ishita Dutta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Kishwer Merchant also congratulated the couple. Fans flooded the comments section with love for the new parents and their baby girl. One fan wrote, “Awww, just can’t believe it.” Another commented, “My heart is so full. Masha Allah.” A comment read, “Your love story has found its most beautiful chapter.” About Abhishek Pathak and Shivalekaa Oberoi's wedding {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Abhishek and Shivaleeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2023. They met while working on the film Khuda Haafiz (2020), which was directed by Abhishek. Speaking about their relationship in an earlier interview with The Times of India, Shivaleeka had said, “It hasn’t been very long since we started seeing each other, but when something feels right, it’s right. Abhishek was already shooting for Drishyam 2. We found ways to spend time together despite many restrictions over the last two years. Our friends could see that we were good for each other.” About Abhishek Pathak’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek and Shivaleeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2023. They met while working on the film Khuda Haafiz (2020), which was directed by Abhishek. Speaking about their relationship in an earlier interview with The Times of India, Shivaleeka had said, “It hasn’t been very long since we started seeing each other, but when something feels right, it’s right. Abhishek was already shooting for Drishyam 2. We found ways to spend time together despite many restrictions over the last two years. Our friends could see that we were good for each other.” About Abhishek Pathak’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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Abhishek is currently busy with his upcoming film, Drishyam 3. Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor are also set to return, while Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, who play Ajay’s children, will reprise their roles as well. Akshaye Khanna won't be part of the film, with Jaideep Ahlawat replacing him.

The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, four years after the second instalment. The first two instalments received critical and commercial success, and thus, fans have high expectations from the third part as well.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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