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Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi welcome baby girl: ‘Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived’

Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi celebrated the arrival of their baby girl, sharing heartfelt joy on social media.

Apr 19, 2026 03:04 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and his wife, actor Shivaleeka Oberoi have embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19. They shared the joyous news with fans on social media through a heartfelt post, lovingly calling their daughter their “Laxmi”.

Abhishek Pathak and Shivalekaa Oberoi welcome baby girl

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi express happiness as they embrace parenthood.

On Sunday, Abhishek and Shivaleeka announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram. Their post read, “In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious baby girl. Blessed parents — Shivaleeka & Abhishek.” The caption added, “Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form.”

Abhishek is currently busy with his upcoming film, Drishyam 3. Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor are also set to return, while Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, who play Ajay’s children, will reprise their roles as well. Akshaye Khanna won't be part of the film, with Jaideep Ahlawat replacing him.

The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, four years after the second instalment. The first two instalments received critical and commercial success, and thus, fans have high expectations from the third part as well.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

baby girl drishyam 2
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi welcome baby girl: ‘Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived’
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