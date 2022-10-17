Drishyam 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn is being hunted down by Tabu and Akshaye Khanna as case reopens 7 years later

Drishyam trailer was launched in Goa on Monday afternoon. Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna were all present at the event. Drishyam is a sequel to Nachiket Bhave's hit thriller from 2017. It was also a remake of a Malayalam hit by the same name starring Mohanlal.

The trailer opens with Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar saying his family is still being hounded for Sam's disappearance after 7 years. The case, it seems, is still open. It is Akshaye Khanna who is the investigating officer and he is out to catch Vijay's lie. But they face the same hurdle- evidence. In comes Tabu, the former IG and mother of Sam, who won't underestimate this ‘4th-fail anpadh’ again.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

