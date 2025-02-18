Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drunk man tears up the screen during Chhaava show in Gujarat's Bharuch. Watch video

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 18, 2025 07:26 PM IST

Chhaava's screenings have seen unusual fan behavior, including one arriving on horseback and another ripping apart the screen.

A drunk vandal was arrested from a film theatre in Gujarat's Bharuch, as per a report in The Indian Express. Videos circulating on social media show a man tearing up the big screen in a movie hall as the recently-released Chhaava played on it. (Also read: Internet reacts to fan arriving on horseback in theatre for Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava: ‘I can’t even bring my chips')

A video shows a drunk man vandalised a film theatre in Gujarat.
A video shows a drunk man vandalised a film theatre in Gujarat.

Drunk fan rips silver screen

As per the report, the incident took place on Sunday night at RK Cinemas. During the 11.45 pm show, the accused, identified as Jayesh Vasava, climbed up the podium, tore apart the screen with a fire extinguisher and made a large rip through it before the theatre staff caught hold of him.

This isn't the only weird antic pulled off by fans and audience members at the screenings of Chhaava. Earlier on Tuesday, another video went viral which showed a man arriving to a movie theatre dressed like the titular character, on horseback.

About Chhaava

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It brings to life the courageous Maratha ruler's story, starting with his coronation in 1681.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandana. However, it has been surrounded by controversy, with a dance sequence featuring the character of Sambhaji Maharaj performing the Lezim, a traditional Maharashtrian dance, being removed after objections from political figures, including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.

The film minted 33.10 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. The current worldwide box office haul stands at 145 crore, as per the film's producers.

While the film's journey to the screen hasn't been without its challenges, Vicky Kaushal is proud of the work he has put into the character, saying, "I'm just happy that I get to say that this is the toughest role I've played till date. I hope I can continue to grow, not just as an actor but as a human being, with every role I take on."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On