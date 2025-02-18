Drunk man tears up the screen during Chhaava show in Gujarat's Bharuch. Watch video

A drunk vandal was arrested from a film theatre in Gujarat's Bharuch, as per a report in The Indian Express. Videos circulating on social media show a man tearing up the big screen in a movie hall as the recently-released Chhaava played on it. (Also read: Internet reacts to fan arriving on horseback in theatre for Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava: ‘I can’t even bring my chips') A video shows a drunk man vandalised a film theatre in Gujarat.

Drunk fan rips silver screen

As per the report, the incident took place on Sunday night at RK Cinemas. During the 11.45 pm show, the accused, identified as Jayesh Vasava, climbed up the podium, tore apart the screen with a fire extinguisher and made a large rip through it before the theatre staff caught hold of him.

This isn't the only weird antic pulled off by fans and audience members at the screenings of Chhaava. Earlier on Tuesday, another video went viral which showed a man arriving to a movie theatre dressed like the titular character, on horseback.

About Chhaava

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It brings to life the courageous Maratha ruler's story, starting with his coronation in 1681.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandana. However, it has been surrounded by controversy, with a dance sequence featuring the character of Sambhaji Maharaj performing the Lezim, a traditional Maharashtrian dance, being removed after objections from political figures, including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.

The film minted ₹33.10 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. The current worldwide box office haul stands at ₹145 crore, as per the film's producers.

While the film's journey to the screen hasn't been without its challenges, Vicky Kaushal is proud of the work he has put into the character, saying, "I'm just happy that I get to say that this is the toughest role I've played till date. I hope I can continue to grow, not just as an actor but as a human being, with every role I take on."