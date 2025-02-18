Internet reacts to fan arriving on horseback in theatre for Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava: ‘I can’t even bring my chips'

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava released in theatres last week, and is going strong at the box office. The film by Laxman Utekar is the biopic of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who is essayed by Vicky. A fan from Nagpur arrived in a theatre on a horse, dressed as the Maratha ruler. He was even accompanied with other men playing dhols and chanting slogans as the end credits played out on screen. The video has now gone viral on social media, with many reacting to the act. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal visits Mumbai's Babulnath temple, offers prayers after success of Chhaava. Watch) A man dressed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj arrived on a horse inside a theatre.

Man brings horse inside theatre at Chhaava screening

In the video, the man was seen shouting ‘Jai Bhavani!’ slogans inside the theatre. He sat on the horse and was surrounded by a bunch of other men playing dhols. Several people who went to watch the film also joined in, chanting the same slogan and recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

Reacting to the video, a X user hilariously commented: “Mai ek chips ka packet andar nahi le jaa sakta aur yeh ghoda le gaye (I cannot even bring a packet of chips inside the theatre and this guy brought a horse)!” A second user wrote: “Next time bring the famous lion that Sambhalji fought with also.”

A comment read, “You can bring a horse inside but I can't even carry my D-Mart ka popcorn? Bahut nainsaafi hai re (This is not fair).” "All the respect for anyone who fought oppressive mughal rule & british rule but why do we turn everything into circus? Also we like living in the past because we are not so sure about the future," said another user.

In the film, Vicky plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye Khanna plays Aurangzeb, and Diana Penty plays his daughter, Zinat-un-Nissa Begum. AR Rahman composed the film’s music and background score. The film has earned over ₹140 crore within four days of release.