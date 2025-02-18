Menu Explore
Vicky Kaushal visits Mumbai's Babulnath temple, offers prayers after success of Chhaava. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Feb 18, 2025 07:14 AM IST

For the visit, Vicky Kaushal was dressed in a traditional mustard kurta and cream pyjama. In a video, he was seen offering prayers at the temple.

Actor Vicky Kaushal visited the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai on Monday to seek blessings for the success of his latest film, Chhaava. The actor was accompanied by security officials. (Also Read | Chhaava box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film sees dip on 1st Monday; brings in 140 crore)

Vicky Kaushal was seen at Babulnath temple in Mumbai.
Vicky Kaushal was seen at Babulnath temple in Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal visits Mumbai's Babulnath Temple

For the visit, Vicky was dressed in a traditional mustard kurta and cream pyjama. In a video, he was seen offering prayers at the temple. He also performed a few rituals. After seeking Lord Shiva's blessings, Vicky interacted with his fans and clicked pictures with them. The actor's visit to the temple comes as Chhaava continues to be a hit at the box office, crossing the 100 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Chhaava at box office

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected over 121.43 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, shattering all pre-release predictions. Adarsh took to Instagram to confirm the news. "'CHHAAVA' HAS DHAMAKEDAAR, ZABARDAST WEEKEND... #Chhaava sets the #Boxoffice on Sunday, registering a phenomenal opening weekend by crossing the 100 cr mark..." So far, as per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted 140.50 crore so far.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film brings to life the courageous Maratha ruler's story, starting with his coronation in 1681. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta.

Vicky impresses audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler. In a recent interview with ANI, Vicky admitted that playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was his "toughest role" yet. "Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one-and-a-half to two years," Vicky had said.

See More
