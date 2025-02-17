Chhaava box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film sees dip on 1st Monday; brings in 140 crore

Chhaava box office collection day 4: Laxman Utekar’s historic action film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, opened in theatres last week to good reviews from critics and the audience. According to Sacnilk, the film saw a dip on its first Monday and collected ₹140.50 crore in four days. (Also Read: Chhaava box office collection worldwide day 3: Vicky Kaushal film's craze continues, crosses ₹150 crore mark) Chhaava box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.

Chhaava box office collection

The website reports that Chhaava collected ₹24 crore net on its first Monday, taking its total to ₹140.50 crore net, according to early estimates. The film opened to ₹31 crore last Friday, the highest for any Valentine’s Day film, breaking Gully Boy’s record, which had opened to ₹19.40 crore. It saw a massive jump during the weekend, bringing in ₹37 crore and ₹48.5 crore. Chhaava has also become one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.

Vicky Kaushal about Chhaava

Vicky spoke to ANI about Chhaava and admitted that playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was his ‘toughest role’ yet. He underwent immense physical and mental preparation to play the historical figure, both in terms of his appearance and his understanding of the era.

“Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one and a half to two years,” Vicky said, adding, “I'm just happy that I get to say that this is the toughest role I've played till date. I hope I can continue to grow, not just as an actor but as a human being, with every role I take on.”

About Chhaava

Laxman directed Chhaava, which Dinesh Vijan produced under Maddock Films. It also stars Akshaye Khanna and Diana Penty in key roles. AR Rahman composed the film’s music and background score. In the film, Vicky plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika plays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye plays Aurangzeb, and Diana plays his daughter, Zinat-un-Nissa Begum.