Chhaava box office collection worldwide day 3: Vicky Kaushal film's craze continues, crosses 150 crore mark

Chhaava box office collection worldwide day 3: Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava opened to a positive response from the audience and is enjoying a dream run at the box office. The film collected over ₹100 crore at the domestic box office in just three days and has now crossed the ₹150-crore mark worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Chhaava box office collection worldwide day 3: Vicky Kaushal's still as Chatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

Chhaava worldwide collection

As per trade tracker reports, Chhaava earned ₹116.50 crore net ( ₹139.75 crore gross) at the domestic box office in its first three days, emerging as the biggest Bollywood film of the year, surpassing Akshay Kumar's Sky Force ( ₹112 crore in India, ₹148.65 crore worldwide). Additionally, the film has earned ₹25 crore in the overseas market, taking its three-day worldwide haul to ₹164.75 crore.

The film had an overall 62.48% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with 49.82% in morning shows, 67.46% in afternoon shows, 72.95% in evening shows, and 59.68% in night shows. Chhaava is performing exceptionally well in Maharashtra, where Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is revered as a cult hero. Due to high demand, many theatres in Mumbai and Pune have started midnight shows, while smaller centers have added 6 am and 1 am shows, exhibitors informed HT.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is a historical action film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, alongside Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.

In a post-release Instagram post, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her gratitude for being part of Chhaava. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the film's set, she wrote, "A girl from the South playing Maharani Yesubai—that was something I never had on my radar, never thought it was possible. That's why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries."