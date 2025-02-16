Menu Explore
Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal film shows no signs of slowing down, races to 100 crore

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 16, 2025 01:27 PM IST

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal's film is going from strength to strength at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal may just have given Bollywood its first clean hit of 2025. The historical action Chhaava has crossed the 100 crore mark in worldwide box office gross in just 2 days. On Saturday, Chhaava saw a minor jump in its collections and ended up with a neat 100 crore global two-day haul. (Also read: Chhaava: 6 am and midnight shows added for Vicky Kaushal film in Maharashtra after huge demand, 97% occupancy)

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal's film has raced past <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore.
Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal's film has raced past 100 crore.

Chhaava worldwide box office collection

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Chhaava earned 68 crore net ( 81.60 crore gross) in the domestic market in its first two days. In addition, the film has earned over $2 million ( 18-19 crore) in the overseas market as well. This takes its two day haul to an even 100 crore. With this, Chhaava has become only the second Hindi film of 2025 to cross the 100 crore mark after Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. The way Chhaava is performing at the box office, it is set to cross Sky Force's total collection in a matter of days.

Chhaava's splendid performance

Chhaava has been performing exceedingly well in Maharashtra because of its subject matter. The film by Laxman Utekar is the biopic of Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji and a legendary ruler. Chronicling his battles against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, the film shows his valour and determination. The film has found its audience in Maharashtra where Sambhaji is reverred as a cult hero. In most centres in the state, Chhava is registering over 70% occupancy with night shows in Pune reaching 97% occupancy.

As a result, many theatres in Mumbai and Pune have started midnight shows for the film, extending the screening window by a couple of hours. Theatres in smaller centres have even started 6 am and 1 am shows, exhibitors inform HT.

About Chhaava

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta. Critic reviews of the film have been mixed, with praise for the performances but criticism for the pacing.

