Dulquer Salmaan: Being a little exclusive works in my favour

It was in 2018 that actor Dulquer Salman, popularly known as DQ, marked his Hindi film debut with Karwaan. A year later, he appeared in The Zoya Factor (2019). And now, after three years, he’s working on two Hindi projects - a film directed by filmmaker R Balki and a web series titled Guns And Gulaabs.

Quiz him about his sporadic work in Hindi cinema, and Salmaan says, “I hear the same complaint from every industry I work in, which is actually very sweet. I’m humbled that the audience misses seeing me onscreen.”

However, he’s quick to add that he doesn’t believe in over-exposure. He explains, “I would rather that they miss me than be like, ‘Oh no! Not him again! We just saw him last month. he already had four releases this year. How many more films will we see him in?’ I think being a little exclusive works in my favour.”

In February this year, Salmaan, who made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Second Show (2012), completed a decade in films. Recalling his early days, he says, “I came into the industry literally terrified, insecure and completely unsure of my future. I used to wonder if people would be open to watching me onscreen for two hours. There were so many doubts in my head. I literally took one film at a time, and I stuck to my guns about the kind of things I want to do. I didn’t want to do remakes and sequels. I didn’t even want to do bilinguals at that time because they weren’t working well. If you told me ten years back that I would go on to work in four languages and be recognised and accepted, I wouldn’t have believed you.

Having appeared in successful films like Bangalore Days (2014), O Kadhal Kanmani and Charlie (both 2015), the 35-year-old feels more “secure as an actor and a person” today. ‘It’s been an amazing journey in that sense. It’s very validating. I feel like I can look after my family and provide for them today. But as usual, I will take one year at a time. It’s been amazing so far and my fingers are crossed for the next ten,” Salmaan ends with a laugh.