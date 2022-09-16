Dulquer Salman saves screenshots of his criticism: 'I remember the IDs of all those who make personal attacks'

Dulquer Salman has said that he saves screenshots of social media posts that criticise him and make personal attacks. He also said that he even remembers the IDs of those accounts that make such posts. (Also read: Chup trailer: Sunny Deol tries to find murderer who kills film critics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While criticism of actors is not new, neither unwarranted, social media has made things uglier. Trolls often make personal attacks on celebrities and their criticism goes beyond the art.

In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, Dulquer said that he has read about Abhishek Bachchan pasting paper cutting of his own criticism on his mirror. He added, “If I talk about myself, if you search on my phone, you will find screenshots of comments that personally attack me. I save those and even look at them from time to time. Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, (I save them all). I remember the IDs of all those who attack me.”

Dulquer will soon be seen in R Balki's upcoming revenge drama, Chup Revenge of The Artist. Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary will also be seen alongside Dulquer in the film that is slated for a theatrical release on September 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Touted as a romantic psychopath thriller, Chup is being pegged as a homage to yesteryear filmmaker Guru Dutt and his film, Kaagaz Ke Phool. The upcoming film also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. R Balki is known for his films such as Paa, Ki and Ka and Shamitabh. All the films that he has directed, feature Amitabh Bachchan.

Balki had said in a statement last year, "Chup is an ode to the sensitive artist, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.