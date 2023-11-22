Dunki Drop 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's song Lutt Putt Gaya will force you to dance in your seats. Watch

With only a month left for the release of the film in theatres, the makers of Dunki have unveiled Dunki Drop 2. On Wednesday, they released the first song from the film, Lutt Putt Gaya. It features Taapsee Pannu's Manu and Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy. The song has some interesting lyrics and even more interesting dance steps. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani bring comedy and drama to immigrant dreams in Dunki Drop 1

Watch Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya

Dunki Drop 2: Shah Rukh Khan dances his heart out in first song from his upcoming film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Manu stands up against the world for Hardy, he can’t help but be smitten by her. Watch him as his feelings for Manu transform him into a hopeless romantic song. The music is by Pritam with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. Arijit Singh has sung Lutt Putt Gaya, while Ganesh Acharya has choreographed it.

About Dunki

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film is releasing worldwide in cinemas on December 21, 2023.

Dunki promotions

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani kickstarted the Dunki countdown with three photos of the actor clicked ahead of an event on Tuesday. In the caption, Pooja wrote, “Experience every shade of life… on this journey of Dunki. Get ready to come along with us in 30 days...”

Earlier this month, on Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, the teaser – Dunki Drop 1 – for his third film of the year after the blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki, was unveiled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dunki posters

Days before Diwali, Shah Rukh had treated fans to two new posters of his film Dunki. The actor shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. One of it showed Shah Rukh riding a scooter with co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikram Kochhar sitting behind him, while Anil Grover is riding a bicycle next to them. The cycle carried a heart-shaped placard that read, “Happy Diwali."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The text on the second poster read, “Yeh naya saal apno ke naal (This new year with your loved ones)." Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, “Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! (Without such a family, how will be Diwali and how will be the New Year? The real fun is in walking together, staying together, and celebrating together... The whole world of dunki is this)”.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON