Shah Rukh Khan looks ‘most handsome’ in fresh pictures posted by manager Pooja Dadlani

In a surprise to fans, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has shared several pictures of the actor. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Pooja shared the photos in which Shah Rukh gave different poses. (Also Read | Can you guess title of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's first film together?) Shah Rukh Khan features in new pictures.

Shah Rukh in new, unseen pics

For the photoshoot, Shah Rukh was dressed in a white shirt, blue blazer and grey trousers. He also wore dark sunglasses. In the first photo, Shah Rukh sat near a window and looked away from the camera. In the next picture, Shah Rukh kept one of his legs on the window sill as he smiled slightly. The last photo showed the actor looking outside the window with his hands in his trouser pockets.

Fans react to Shah Rukh's new pics

Pooja captioned the post, "Experience every shade of life… on this Journey of Dunki. Get ready to come along with us in 30 days.. #Dunki." Reacting to the post, Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Handsome." "That three different filter thing is seriously so SRK coded hahaha." "So elegant, so beautiful, just looking like an Emperor!" said a fan. A comment read, "He is pride of India." Another person commented, "Always shining so bright." "Most handsome man on the earth," said another fan.

Shah Rukh recently seen at World Cup finals

Recently, Shah Rukh went to Ahmedabad where the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia was held. Shah Rukh was present at the stadium along with his family--wife-entrepreneur Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

He later posted on X, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today… But thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket… U bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation."

Shah Rukh's new film

Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar in pivotal roles. The film marks Shah Rukh's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON