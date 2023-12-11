Dunki Drop 5 O Maahi: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's love blossoms amid sand dunes. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has released Dunki Drop 5, a promotional song called O Maahi, which has been shot amid the sand dunes of the UAE. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, the song has Shah Rukh exude his signature charm in a land he's quite familiar with. (Also Read: The Archies: What makes Suhana Khan the perfect Veronica Lodge)

About the song

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in O Maahi from Dunki

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the release of Dunki Drop 4, the trailer, the audience finally got to see a glimpse of an endearing world created by Rajkumar Hirani. Capturing the next chapter in this enchanting saga, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu have unveiled Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This melodious track delves into the profound power of selfless love between the characters Hardy and Manu, who embark on an arduous yet life-changing journey as their hearts become intertwined forever. The beauty of their love story is eloquently captured in the soul-stirring melody of the song, already resonating deeply with listeners.

With Arijit Singh's mesmerising vocals, a beautiful composition by the musical maestro, Pritam, heartfelt lyrics penned by the poetic Irshad Kamil and the dance sequences choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, Dunki Drop 5 - O Maahi is a visual and musical treat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song unfolds against the backdrop of beautiful desert locales, symbolising the everlasting romance between Hardy and Manu while underscoring the struggles inherent in their transformative journey. The visuals seamlessly complement the evocative lyrics and the enchanting melody, creating a cinematic experience that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant.

The Dunki Drop series has been a musical journey, starting with Dunki Drop 1 on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, followed by the melodious voice of Arijit Singh in Dunki Drop 2, titled Lutt Putt Gaya. Dunki Drop 3 continued to tug at heartstrings with Sonu Nigam's soul-stirring song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, echoing the emotions of being away from home. Now, Dunki Drop 5 adds another layer to this endearing tale, bringing a heartfelt melody that promises to captivate audiences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About O Maahi shoot

Shah Rukh Khan headed to the UAE last week to shoot the special song of Dunki, a dance number carefully crafted for promotional purposes. He filmed it within three days in order to make it back for the grand premiere of his daughter Suhana Khan's debut movie The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, which released last Thursday on Netflix India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a source close to the project as quoted by Mid-Day, “Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani had planned it in such a way that he shot the song in three days and made it back in time for Suhana Khan's film première on Tuesday night. The number was filmed on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi with a limited crew. Considering SRK's popularity in the UAE, it is heard that news of the song shoot created a buzz among his local fans.”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh. A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release in cinemas on December 21 on the occasion of Christmas.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.