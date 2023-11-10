Dunki new poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal bring early Diwali treat for fans

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled two new posters of his upcoming film Dunki. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shah Rukh shared the posters also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He also penned a note about the characters in the film. (Also Read | Prabhas' Salaar to release without delay amid box office clash with Dunki; trailer will be out by early December)

Dunki new posters

Vikram Kochhar, Taapsee Pannu, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Grover in new poster of Dunki.

In the first poster, Shah Rukh was seen riding a scooter with Taapsee and Vikram Kochhar behind him. Anil Grover was seen on a cycle riding next to them. A sign on his cycle read 'Happy Diwali'.

In the next poster, Vicky Kaushal joined them as they all posed inside a classroom. The words 'yeh naya saal apno ke naal (this new year is dedicated to your close ones)' were written on a blackboard behind them.

Shah Rukh pens note

The caption read, "Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe (Without such a family, how will we celebrate Diwali and New Year? The real fun is in walking together, staying together, and celebrating together... This is the whole world of Dunki, these people)! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023."

About Dunki

As per the official synopsis: "Dunki, narrates a saga of love & friendship, the film is a heart-warming tale of friends who embark on an arduous yet life-changing journey, taking them away from their homes to fulfill a dream." A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is produced by Rajkumar and Gauri Khan. It has been written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar, and Kanika Dhillon.

Dunki Drop 1

Shah Rukh on his 58th birthday, treated his fans with the first glimpse of the film. Titled Dunki Drop 1, the actor shared the clip on his Instagram account. He captioned it, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

The Dunki Drop 1 gave a glimpse into the world of Rajkumar, it's a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Dunki is slated to release in December 2023.

