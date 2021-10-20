Dybbuk trailer: Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta are newlyweds haunted by evil spirit, watch

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s new original film, Dybbuk, dropped online on Wednesday. Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta play a newly-married couple, dealing with a miscarriage, who move into a new home.

Nikita’s character Mahi buys a centuries-old Dutch-made box and opens it to find a vial of what appears to be blood and human hair. Soon after, she and Emraan’s character Sam start having paranormal experiences.

Mahi and Sam are told that the box is a ‘dybbuk’, used to trap dissatisfied spirits, and must not be opened at any cost. They then seek the help of a rabbi to perform an exorcism.

The official synopsis of Dybbuk reads: “Mahi, a newly married woman, brings an antique Jewish box into her home. When Mahi and her husband Sam begin to have paranormal experiences, they soon learn that the box is a dybbuk containing an evil spirit. The couple then seeks the help of a rabbi to unravel its mystery. Will they survive this ordeal before their child is born?”

Fans expressed their excitement about Dybbuk in the comments section of the trailer on YouTube. “EMRAAN x HORROR-THRILLER combo (heart emoji). Looking forward to it,” one wrote. “After a long time, something good is coming. It looks quite interesting,” another wrote. “This is going to thrill. Wait for Emraan’s performance,” a third wrote.

Written and directed by Jay K, Dybbuk is the official remake of the 2017 Malayalam blockbuster Ezra, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand and Tovino Thomas among others.

Dybbuk, which also features Manav Kaul, is jointly produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series. The film is set to release on October 29.

(With inputs from PTI)