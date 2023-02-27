Eagle-eyed fan catches Ranbir Kapoor's reflection in Alia Bhatt's trophy pic, Reddit asks 'CBI se call aaya kya?'

Alia Bhatt's latest trophy photo has grabbed the attention of fans after some spotted Ranbir Kapoor's reflection. Recently, she won the Best Actor award at Zee Cine Awards 2023 for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor's other films, Brahmastra and Darlings won awards in different categories too. Also read: Alia Bhatt wows in green gown at event; thanks Ranbir for taking her pic at home

After attending the show, Alia posted a close up photo of herself with the award. She wrote, “Gangu love Thank you @zeecineawards for the honour! Sir-no words will ever be enough for how grateful I am to you!! @bhansaliproductions.” She also added that it was Ranbir who clicked the photo.

“Special mention to my husband for patiently taking my picture at 2 am, ” Alia added. Soon after she shared the post, fans got busy trying to spot Ranbir in the reflection. One fan posted the photo on Reddit along with a super-zoom snippet of Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “Swipe for photo of Ranbir in bed.”

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Why are you wasting your talent on a Gossip Sub , Sub’s Sherlock.” “OP, Did the CBI call yet for a job?” added another one. Someone else also said, “Baap rey (oh my God)! What a catch.”

Ranbir and Alia fell in love during the making of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and the rest is history. After dating for years, the two finally tied the knot last year in April. Two months later, around late June, Alia announced the news of her pregnancy.

The couple welcomed first child, a daughter they named Raha Kapoor. It was Ranbir's mom, actor Neetu Kapoor who selected the name. Sharing the meaning of Raha's name, Alia had said, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.” They are yet to reveal the face of their little one.

Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Brahmastra. While Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranbir is busy for the promotion of his upcoming, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, releasing next month.

