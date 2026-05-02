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Ek Din box office collection day 2: No takers for Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi film as it earns less than 1 crore

Ek Din box office collection day 2: The film has barely shown any growth amid negative reviews.

May 02, 2026 10:12 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Ek Din box office collection day 2: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din released in theatres on Friday and opened to largely negative reviews. This was not a good sign for the film, which went on to receive a lukewarm response at the box office too. It seems that there are no takers for the film on its second day itself, with the numbers showing no improvement. (Also read: Aamir Khan shares why advance bookings of Ek Din opened 39 days before release: ‘This film will need a little more time’)

Ek Din box office update

Ek Din box office collection day 2: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's still from the film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Ek Din collected 80 lakhs on its second day of release. It means a slip in numbers from its opening day haul, which were at 1.15 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 2.32 crore and total India net to 1.95 crore so far.

Ek Din is facing stiff competition at the box office from Raja Shivaji, the biopic drama starring Riteish Deshmukh, Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, and even the Hollywood release, The Devil Wears Prada 2. It will be interesting to see whether Ek Din manages to level up on Sunday and show some growth.

About Ek Din

"Thank you Aamir sir for putting me in the space like this, for making me a part of this film where I am able to enjoy... This is going to be my first Hindi film and I am actually a quite nervous but it's an absolutely beautiful journey. Thank you so much the whole team, Junaid was absolutely a beautiful co-star and an obedient child actually," she said.

 
sai pallavi Junaid Khan
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ek Din box office collection day 2: No takers for Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi film as it earns less than 1 crore
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