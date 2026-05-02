Ek Din box office collection day 2: No takers for Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi film as it earns less than 1 crore

Ek Din box office collection day 2: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din released in theatres on Friday and opened to largely negative reviews. This was not a good sign for the film, which went on to receive a lukewarm response at the box office too. It seems that there are no takers for the film on its second day itself, with the numbers showing no improvement. (Also read: Aamir Khan shares why advance bookings of Ek Din opened 39 days before release: ‘This film will need a little more time’)

Ek Din box office update

Ek Din box office collection day 2: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's still from the film.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Ek Din collected 80 lakhs on its second day of release. It means a slip in numbers from its opening day haul, which were at ₹1.15 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹2.32 crore and total India net to ₹1.95 crore so far.

Ek Din is facing stiff competition at the box office from Raja Shivaji, the biopic drama starring Riteish Deshmukh, Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, and even the Hollywood release, The Devil Wears Prada 2. It will be interesting to see whether Ek Din manages to level up on Sunday and show some growth.

About Ek Din

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{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles. It is Junaid's third film after Maharaj and Loveyapa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles. It is Junaid's third film after Maharaj and Loveyapa. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ek Din marks the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi. During a pre-release event, she said she is happy that her journey brought her to this room full of talented people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ek Din marks the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi. During a pre-release event, she said she is happy that her journey brought her to this room full of talented people. {{/usCountry}}

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"Thank you Aamir sir for putting me in the space like this, for making me a part of this film where I am able to enjoy... This is going to be my first Hindi film and I am actually a quite nervous but it's an absolutely beautiful journey. Thank you so much the whole team, Junaid was absolutely a beautiful co-star and an obedient child actually," she said.

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