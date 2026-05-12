‘Made that mistake with Ek Din’: Junaid Khan reveals why he no longer shows scripts to dad Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Junaid Khan made his Bollywood debut with the film Maharaj and received critical acclaim for his performance. However, his subsequent films failed to strike a chord with audiences. In a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid revealed why he has stopped showing scripts to his father, Aamir Khan.

Junaid Khan on why he doesn't discuss his projects with Aamir Khan

Junaid Khan reveals he never shares his scripts with Aamir Khan.

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When asked if he discusses his projects with Aamir, Junaid denied it and said, “No, because I made that mistake with Ek Din.” He then revealed that filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra had told him about acquiring the rights to the Thai film One Day, even before they began shooting Maharaj and wanted to make it with him. At the time, the script was still being developed. Later, while they were working on Maharaj, Siddharth narrated the script of Ek Din to Junaid, which he really liked.

However, Siddharth informed him that he would not be directing the film because he was busy with Maharaj and would instead find another director. Junaid then decided to seek a second opinion from his father and recalled how Aamir insisted on producing the film immediately after hearing the narration. Junaid remembered Aamir’s emotional plea to Siddharth, which the filmmaker could not refuse. He said, “So he requested to let him produce it. Mere bete ke liye mujhe ek chance mil raha hai please (So he requested them to let him produce it. ‘Please, I’m getting one chance for my son’).”

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{{^usCountry}} Junaid further added, “Papa is a fantastic producer, but what ends up happening is it takes 5 years to make it. So then I realised that if I take it to dad, he will be like I will produce it and then I will have one film in 5 years. Which is great for him, but I am just starting out. Dad is dying to make another film with me, but I am like, in a bit. He gets nervous when he's not in charge. Even with Maharaj, he was like I don't know why you're doing this. Are you sure it's the right film for you? With Loveyapa, he was a little relaxed.” About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Junaid further added, “Papa is a fantastic producer, but what ends up happening is it takes 5 years to make it. So then I realised that if I take it to dad, he will be like I will produce it and then I will have one film in 5 years. Which is great for him, but I am just starting out. Dad is dying to make another film with me, but I am like, in a bit. He gets nervous when he's not in charge. Even with Maharaj, he was like I don't know why you're doing this. Are you sure it's the right film for you? With Loveyapa, he was a little relaxed.” About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the film starred Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the romantic drama opened to mixed-to-negative reviews and managed to collect only around ₹5 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the film starred Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the romantic drama opened to mixed-to-negative reviews and managed to collect only around ₹5 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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