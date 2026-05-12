Junaid Khan accepts Ek Din's box office failure, says dad Aamir Khan took it personally: ‘He is still moping’

Bollywood actor Junaid Khan returned to the big screen with Ek Din after the failure of his previous film Loveyapa. However, Ek Din, too, failed to strike a chord with audiences and underperformed at the box office. In a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid reacted to the film’s disappointing performance and revealed that his father, Aamir Khan, is still upset about the film’s fate. Actor and producer Aamir Khan, along with Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, attend an event promoting Ek Din. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

Junaid Khan talked about Ek Din's box office failure Junaid appeared calm and composed while speaking about the film’s poor box office performance. Sharing his thoughts on the response to the movie, he admitted that although the team had high hopes, things did not go as expected.

He said, “Yaa film's not done well. We were hopeful but I guess it didn't do well. Hota hai kabhi kabhi. It's a film that I really liked and enjoyed. A lot of people did really like it but I guess most people didn't really like it. It happens sometimes.”

However, when asked how Aamir Khan, who also backed the film as a producer, reacted to the disappointing result, Junaid revealed that the actor-filmmaker continues to be emotionally affected by the film’s failure.

“He is still moping. Even after all these years, after seeing all of it, it still really bothers him. But he keeps himself busy and goes back out there and does it all over again. He takes a film's failure very personally, especially when he likes the film,” Junaid shared.

About Ek Din Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din marked Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut and Junaid Khan’s second theatrical release. The romantic drama is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day.

The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from both critics and audiences. Released on May 1, the film collected ₹1 crore on its opening day before witnessing a steady decline in collections. In 11 days, the film reportedly earned only ₹5.44 crore worldwide and ₹4.25 crore net in India.

During one of the promotional events for the film, Aamir Khan became emotional while speaking about the project and praised Sai Pallavi’s performance, calling her the “best actress in India”. However, he gave a comparatively restrained reaction to Junaid’s performance, saying that he had done “fine” in the film. Earlier, Aamir had also revealed that he originally wanted Junaid to make his acting debut with Ek Din instead of Maharaj. Despite that, Junaid received critical appreciation for his work in Maharaj.