Aamir Khan says Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 'acted better than Ranbir Kapoor' in Daadi Ki Shaadi: ‘Bahot maza aaya mujhe’

While speaking to the paparazzi after the special screening, Aamir said, “Riddhima ki pehle film hai. Bahot badhiya kaam kiya hai. Ranbir se better acting ki hai. Bahot maza aaya mujhe (I enjoyed it a lot). So, my very best wishes to the entire team, all the very best, well done guys (It is Riddhima’s first film. She has done a very good job. She has acted better than Ranbir. I enjoyed it a lot. So, my very best wishes to the entire team, all the very best, well done guys).”

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor ’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to make her Bollywood debut at the age of 45 with the upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi. Recently, Aamir Khan attended the special screening of the film in Mumbai and shared his review of Riddhima’s performance.

Riddhima was seen blushing as the people around her cheered after Aamir’s playful comment.

In May last year, after completing the shoot of the film, Riddhima had penned a heartfelt note on social media. It read, “Firsts are always special. Because it’s those very ‘firsts’ that form the blueprint of learning we will carry for the rest of our lives. For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heartwarming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laughed and cried, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens. #DKS.” Not just Riddhima, even her daughter Samaira is set to make her acting debut with the film.

Recently, the cast of the movie came together for a conversation where Neetu Kapoor revealed that when the makers first approached her about whether Riddhima would be interested in the film, she burst out laughing in disbelief. According to Neetu, Riddhima also laughed loudly when she first heard about making her Bollywood debut at 45. However, she eventually agreed to take up the project.

About Daadi Ki Shaadi Helmed by Ashish R Mohan, the family comedy-drama is produced by RTake Studios and BeingU Studios. The film stars Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, R. Sarathkumar, Tejasswi Kolhapure and Sadia Khateeb in key roles.

The trailer of the film shows how Kapil Sharma’s wedding with Sadia Khateeb gets disrupted when Sadia’s grandmother, played by Neetu Kapoor, decides to get married herself. The only condition for Kapil and Sadia’s wedding to happen is stopping Neetu’s marriage. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 8, coinciding with Mother’s Day.