Ranbir Kapoor got worried as mom Neetu Kapoor shot for Daadi Ki Shaadi amid India-Pakistan conflict: ‘Please come back’

Speaking about the film’s shoot, co-actor Kapil Sharma shared that several unexpected situations arose during production. He said, “So many things happened during the making of this film. The war had started, and the situation had become very serious at that time. I think Ranbir had called you.”

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi, and recent conversations around the film have revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes moments. During a promotional interaction, Neetu recalled how her son Ranbir Kapoor grew concerned for her safety while she was shooting in Shimla amid rising tensions during the India–Pakistan conflict at the time. (Also Read: Daadi Ki Shaadi trailer: Kapil Sharma’s wedding plans go haywire as Neetu Kapoor’s 'savage daadi’ decides to marry )

Neetu confirmed this and explained how her son reacted to the situation. She said, “Yes, Ranbir called me and said, ‘Mumma, please come back.’ But I told him, ‘This is the safest place right now, nobody is going to drop bombs here.’ When the war started, nobody said anything. Everyone said we will continue working. Everybody was so excited about the film and everything around it. Nobody wanted to leave.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is making her acting debut with the film, also spoke about the atmosphere on set. She said that the team shared a strong sense of bonding, which made it difficult for anyone to consider leaving midway. According to her, the film was made with a lot of warmth, and that reflected in how the cast and crew worked together during the schedule.

Neetu also highlighted the unique shooting conditions in Shimla, which contributed to the team's bonding. She revealed that there were no vanity vans available on location, which is usually a standard feature on film sets. Kapil added that due to space constraints, the team stayed in cottages instead of hotels. This arrangement meant that the cast spent more time together, which helped them connect better and enjoy the process.