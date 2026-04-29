Ranbir Kapoor dances to Senti with mom Neetu Kapoor, gets a sweet kiss from her; fans gush about their ‘beautiful bond’

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Neetu and Ranbir are seen posing together for the cameras. Adding a fun twist, Neetu decided to teach Ranbir the hook step of her upcoming film’s song Senti. The mother-son duo performed the steps together as the paparazzi cheered them on. The adorable exchange didn’t end there. Neetu was later seen pulling Ranbir into a warm hug and planting a sweet kiss on his cheek, leaving fans gushing over their bond.

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi. The veteran star was recently spotted in the city with her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor , and the duo shared a heartwarming moment that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

While Ranbir kept it simple in a lime green shirt and blue denims, Neetu looked stylish in a blue polka dot shirt, paired with blue denims and a brown blazer. One of the fans commented, "Sweet mommy and son." Another commented, "So cute." Another fan wrote, "Ranbir is so mumma's boy." Another comment read, "Such a beautiful bond." Another commented, "This is so sweet." Another fan even praised Neetu's looks and wrote, "She's ageing in reverse."

About Daadi Ki Shaadi Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the comedy drama also stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, Teju Kolhapuri and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in key roles. The film marks Riddhima's Bollywood debut. The film's trailer has set expectations, and it is now scheduled to release in theatres on May 8.

Talking about working with Neetu Kapoor in Daadi Ki Shaadi, Sadia told Zoom, “The experience of shooting this film was the best experience of my life. I am thrilled and happy to be a part of this story. And to be working with people like Neetu ma'am, Kapil Sharma, Aditi Mittal, Riddhima, I only feel grateful because I had a great experience.”