Ranbir Kapoor playfully denies clicking picture with Aditya Roy Kapur; reason will leave you in splits. Watch

In a video, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor were seen posing for the paparazzi on a street. When a photographer asked them to pose together, Ranbir quipped playfully, “Nahi iske saath nahi, yeh bahut handsome hai (No, not with him, he’s very handsome).” Aditya burst into a smile and jokingly tapped Ranbir, adding to the light-hearted moment. The clip perfectly captured their easy camaraderie and the fun bond they share off-screen as well.

Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor recently sparked a wave of nostalgia as they reunited at an event in Mumbai, reminding fans of their beloved characters Avi and Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani . However, it was one playful moment that truly stole the spotlight, Ranbir jokingly refusing to pose for a picture with Aditya, leaving fans in stitches.

Other videos from the event also showed them sharing a warm hug and laughing together as they walked side by side. Their reunion took over the internet, with many reminded of Bunny and Avi. One comment read, “This is so cuteee.” Another wrote, “So YJHD coded.” A third joked, “We got Bunny and Avi together before GTA 6.”

Aditya and Ranbir worked together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The 2013 coming-of-age romantic drama featured Ranbir and Aditya as best friends Bunny and Avi, respectively. Their on-screen bromance won hearts, and now the duo are melting hearts with their off-screen camaraderie too. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin in key roles and emerged as a box office success.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects Ranbir is currently awaiting the release of Ramayana, where he will essay the role of Lord Rama. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Backed by Namit Malhotra, the ambitious two-part film is mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. The first instalment is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by the second in Diwali 2027.

Aditya, on the other hand, will next be seen in Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom, created by Raj & DK. The series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. Set in a mythical kingdom, the show promises large-scale action combined with an edge-of-the-seat narrative. Its release date is yet to be announced.