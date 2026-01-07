Did Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone fight on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani set after breakup? Naveen Kaushik reveals truth

Bollywood actor Naveen Kaushik is currently riding high on success as Dhurandhar continues its thunderous run at the box office. However, his journey in mainstream cinema began much earlier. Naveen was part of the 2013 blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which marked Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s first on-screen collaboration after their breakup. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor revisited his experience on the film and opened up about Ranbir and Deepika’s equation during the shoot. Naveen Kaushik talks about Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's bond on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Naveen Kaushik says Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were very professional

Naveen revealed that Deepika and Ranbir maintained a completely professional relationship on the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He said, “Like everyone else, we also thought a fight might break out at any time, and we were almost anticipating that if something happened, we’d witness it and have some gossip to talk about. But nothing like that happened. They were absolutely professional on set.”

He added, “Our shoot was extremely gruelling, not because of long working hours, but because of the locations. We were shooting on very steep mountains, sometimes climbing ten feet straight up and shooting there. Despite that, there were always parties with the entire cast and crew in between. They were very cordial and very nice. There was no sparks happening whether romantic or jealousy. They were very fun to be with and always open to talk with other crews.”

About Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship

Ranbir and Deepika first met during the shooting of Bachna Ae Haseeno. Their friendship soon turned into a romantic relationship, and they dated for almost two years before parting ways in 2010. After their breakup, they went on to work together in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015), with fans continuing to admire their on-screen chemistry. In 2019, Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh, and the couple have a daughter, Dua. Ranbir, meanwhile, tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt in April 2022, and they are parents to a daughter, Raha.

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film marked Ranbir and Deepika’s second collaboration and their first after their breakup. The film also starred Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. It received critical acclaim and was a major box-office success, earning ₹318 crore against a budget of ₹75 crore.