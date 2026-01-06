'Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT, but I love Deepika Padukone': Sophie Turner reveals her favourite in Indian cinema

Actor Sophie Turner has revealed whether she follows Indian cinema and if she has a favourite actor. Speaking with Firstpost, Sophie named Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as her favourites, showering praises on them. Sophie Turner talked about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Sophie Turner talks about her favourite from Indian cinema

Sophie also said that she loved watching RRR. "My gosh, that's tough! I mean, Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT, right? But I love Deepika Padukone, I think she's amazing. I loved watching RRR," she said. RRR is a 2022 Telugu-language epic period action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli. The film starred NTR Jr and Ram Charan, among others.

Sophie wants to star in a Bollywood film

She also expressed her wish to star in a Hindi film. "I'd actually love to be in a Bollywood movie. I'd love to do the dance. I think it's such a spectacle and they're so beautiful. The production design is so unlike anything I think we will ever see on a Western film set. I'd love to be in a Bollywood movie," she added.

When Sophie visited India

Though Sophie hasn't been part of any Indian films, she visited India in 2018 for the wedding festivities of her former brother-in-law, Nick Jonas, with Priyanka Chopra in Jodhpur.

This isn't the first time a Hollywood celebrity has praised Shah Rukh. Daniel Radcliffe, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Hugh Jackman, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Cena, Terry Crews, Tom Hiddleston, and Lady Gaga have lauded the actor. Several Western celebrities, including Vin Diesel, have praised Deepika. The duo worked together in her Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

About Shah Rukh, Deepika, Sophie's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh and Deepika will be next seen together in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Deepika will also star in Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6 alongside Allu Arjun.

Fans will see Sophie next in Prime Video's heist thriller series Steal. The show, which also stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe, will make its debut on the platform on January 21. The series comes from executive producers Greg Brenman and Rebecca De Souza, and producer Nuala O'Leary. Amazon MGM Studios is producing alongside Drama Republic.