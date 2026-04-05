Neetu Kapoor finds her ‘twin’ at NMACC gala, poses with her for paparazzi; fans puzzled: ‘Who is the real one?’

Before heading inside for the celebrations, Neetu Kapoor stopped to pose for the paparazzi. During the photo-op, photographers excitedly pointed out that her “duplicate” was standing nearby. The actor looked pleasantly surprised and immediately invited the woman, identified as Pooja Trehan, to join her for a picture.

The third anniversary bash of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) turned into a star-studded affair, with several Bollywood celebrities, from Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal to Anupam Kher, in attendance. Among those who graced the glamorous evening was Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor . However, it was not just her stylish appearance that caught everyone’s attention. While posing for the paparazzi, Neetu was caught off guard after unexpectedly coming face-to-face with her “twin”.

The two were then seen smiling, giggling and happily posing together for the cameras. Their striking resemblance instantly caught everyone’s attention. From their similar hairstyle and facial features to their smile, the resemblance was uncanny enough to leave fans doing a double-take. Neetu looked elegant in a brown co-ord ensemble, while Pooja was seen in a shimmery green short dress.

Pooja Trehan is Head, PR and Content at Jio World Centre.

Fans react to Neetu’s doppelgänger moment Soon after the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with amused reactions. One user wrote, “Ditto. Wow.” Another joked, “Who is the real one?” A third commented, “Really, they look same to same.” Someone else quipped, “Seeta aur Geeta.”

About the NMACC gala The third anniversary celebration of NMACC was packed with memorable moments. Singers Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal enthralled guests with live performances, including Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer Singh was seen enthusiastically dancing on stage to the song and even tried to get Mukesh Ambani to join in.

The actor also entertained the crowd by recreating some of the most popular dialogues from his recent blockbuster, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, drawing loud cheers.

About Neetu Kapoor’s recent work Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the 2022 family drama JugJugg Jeeyo. The film, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, received a mixed response from both critics and audiences and performed moderately at the box office, collecting ₹139.50 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹120 crore.

She will next be seen in an untitled film with Kapil Sharma. The project will also mark the Bollywood debut of her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While more details about the film are still under wraps, it is also set to feature Sadia Khateeb in a key role.