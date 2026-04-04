Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna's viral ‘Assalamualaikum Lyari’ scene from Dhurandhar at NMACC gala. Watch

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, Ranveer can be seen recreating Akshaye Khanna ’s viral scene from Dhurandhar, in which he addresses the people of Lyari during a political rally with, “Assalamualaikum Lyari.” Ranveer took to the stage and delivered the dialogue with the same intensity as Akshaye did in the film.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the NMACC third anniversary gala, held in Mumbai on 3 April. Videos of the actor dancing with the audience and charming them with his energy soon surfaced online. In one of the clips, Ranveer celebrated the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge by recreating popular dialogues from the film, earning loud cheers from the crowd.

He also delivered another popular dialogue from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi (Didn't you miss home Jassi)”, said by Udaybir Sandhu in the film. The line has become meme material on social media. As the audience cheered loudly for him and chanted “Jassi”, the actor, visibly overwhelmed and delighted, said, “Wow yaar, what an amazing moment and what an amazing atmosphere. Thank you everyone.”

Fans showered Ranveer with love in the comment section. One fan commented, “Even Ranveer Singh is obsessed with Akshaye Khanna.” Another wrote, “Lowkey hoping he ends his day scrolling through Dhurandhar memes.” Another commented, “He is a pookie bear.” One more wrote, “How cutely he is saying ghar ki yaad ni ayi tujhe Jassi.” Another fan added, “Ranveer has the best dialogue delivery.”

At the event, the actor was also seen dancing to his film’s song Gallan Goodiyan as Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan performed it live. Nita Ambani was also seen dancing with him. Fans went gaga over his energy.

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s success Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a two-part spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The first part tells the story of an Indian spy, Hamza (Ranveer), who infiltrates the underworld gangs of Lyari with the mission of dismantling the terror network threatening India. The film featured Akshaye Khanna, Danish Pandor, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, among others. Released in December 2025, the film emerged as a box office success, collecting over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

The second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in March 2026. The much-awaited film shattered box office records and surpassed the global collection of the first part in just three weeks. It has so far collected ₹1,500 crore worldwide and over ₹950 crore net in India. The second part focuses on the origin story of Ranveer’s character and also shows how he becomes the kingpin of Lyari and faces off against Arjun Rampal to complete his mission. The film has received praise from filmmakers such as S. S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma and Karan Johar, while stars including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Vicky Kaushal have also appreciated it.