Ranbir Kapoor loses cool at photographers as they crowd around him and Alia Bhatt, fans defend him

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out for a family evening as they attended the screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. However, the outing took an awkward turn when Ranbir appeared to lose his cool at the paparazzi after they crowded the couple while trying to get photographs. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.

Ranbir Kapoor loses his cool On Tuesday, Ranbir and Alia stepped out in Mumbai to attend a special screening of the film Daadi Ki Shaadi. For the outing, Ranbir opted for a muted teal polo shirt paired with loose, light beige trousers, while Alia was dressed in an all-black outfit featuring a structured shirt and wide-legged pants. She accessorized with small hoop earrings and a black shoulder bag.

Several videos from the outing have emerged on social media. One video shows Ranbir losing his cool at the photographers when they tried to crowd them.

In the video, Ranbir and Alia are seen stepping out of their car when photographers start crowding around the vehicle, trying to capture them. The situation appeared to unsettle Ranbir, who seems to lose his cool momentarily and asks the paparazzi to step back.

He then checks if they want a proper photo of the couple. After addressing them, he is seen requesting space so they can move aside and pose more comfortably, eventually shifting to another spot for pictures. “Aap logon ko photo chaiyeh… Chalo,” Ranbir is heard saying.

Following this, the photographers can also be heard urging one another to step back, saying, “Peeche hat peeche."