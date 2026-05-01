Ek Din review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi's one-time watch film about a one-day romance is one note short of impact

Ek Din

Cast: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi

Director: Sunil Pandey

Rating: 2.5 stars I was reminded of Kamal Haasan-Sridevi's iconic 1983 film Sadma while watching Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's Ek Din. Before anyone comes at me all guns blazing for the comparison, it’s purely because of the shared amnesia thread. Does the new film have the same emotional impact? Ek Din, a Hindi adaptation of the Thai film One Day, follows Dinesh's unspoken love for Meera, who develops Transient Global Amnesia.

This one is a Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Thai film One Day. On a completely unrelated note, if there were a drinking game for every time “Ek Din” is uttered on screen here, audiences would be escorted out of the theatre in a collective haze. Anyway, we digress.

What is the story of Ek Din? The story follows Dinesh (Junaid), an IT professional quietly pining for his colleague Meera (Sai), but unable to say it out loud. During an office trip to Japan, he finds himself wishing for just one day with her. What follows is Meera developing Transient Global Amnesia (TGA), a real condition where a person loses their memory for a day and, upon recovery, remembers nothing from that period.

What happens next is best discovered on screen.

There’s a certain freshness to the proceedings initially. The plot is fuss-free, and at a tidy two-hour runtime, it largely stays in control. The first half moves along briskly, keeping you engaged with how things unfold, even if it all feels a tad predictable. Sai and Junaid make for a pleasing pair, and that sense of newness works in the film’s favour.

It’s the second half where things begin to wobble, especially as the film attempts to tinker with the original Thai ending.