Entertainment / Bollywood / Ek Duaa trailer: Esha Deol battles gender discrimination at home in her debut as producer, watch
bollywood

Ek Duaa trailer: Esha Deol battles gender discrimination at home in her debut as producer, watch

Esha Deol stars in Ek Duaa, which also marks her debut as a producer. The film, which touches upon the subject of gender discrimination, releases on July 26.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Esha Deol in Ek Duaa.

The trailer for Ek Duaa, which marks Esha Deol’s debut as a producer, is out. In the film, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, she plays a woman who struggles to ensure equal rights and love for her daughter.

Esha Deol’s character, Abida, belongs to a family which considers sons as ‘barkat (blessing)’ but sidelines daughters. We see Abida’s daughter Duaa feeling left out as her father takes her brother to school but not her. Duaa’s father and grandmother also buy new toys for her brother but look through her.

Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Ek Duaa will premiere on Voot Select next Monday (July 26). The film is being produced by Esha and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF). She was last seen in the short film, Cakewalk, also helmed by the same filmmaker.

On her decision to turn producer with Ek Duaa, Esha said in a statement, “When I was approached with Ek Duaa as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners.”

Also see: Khushi Kapoor shares vintage photo of ‘the coolest’ Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor hearts it

Esha took a break from films after marrying Bharat in 2012. While she has been busy raising her daughters Radhya and Miraya, she was looking to make a comeback with ‘something special’. “Now that they have grown up a bit and some very interesting projects are being offered to me, I thought it was the right time for me to face the camera once again,” she said, according to PTI.

Esha will also feature alongside Ajay Devgn in the Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness, which is a remake of the British series Luther.

esha deol

