Ek Villain Returns release date revealed, to star Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

Arjun Kapoor has announced his next film will be Ek Villain Returns, and confirmed that the film will hit theatres on February 11 next year. To be directed by Mohit Suri, the film boasts of a huge star cast that includes Arjun, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Sharing a title poster of the film, Arjun wrote, "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai! #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022," and tagged his co-stars in the post. John shared the post with the same caption. Meanwhile, Disha and Tara wrote, "Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge.. (we will not give you a chance to complain)."

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Mohit had earlier told Indian Express in an interview, “In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Me and Ekta are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected to each other.”

The original Ek Villain had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead.

The film was reportedly titled Do Villain earlier and was supposed to star Aditya Roy Kapur as one of the male leads. However, Aditya who worked with Mohit in Malang as well, quit the project.

A Mumbai Mirror report had quoted a source as saying, “Adi was to sport multiple looks and had started working on his physique during the lockdown. But over the last month, there have been several creative disagreements between Mohit and him, following which they decided to part ways. The two used to be good friends once, but this has definitely affected the equation.”

The source added, “There are several confrontations between the two villains and Mohit, Ekta Kapoor and other producers are looking to cast a young actor with the personality to carry off shades of grey. He will be locked in a fortnight’s time.” This hints at Aditya being replaced by Arjun for the role.