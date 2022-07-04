Ek Villain Returns song Galliyan Returns: Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic song gets dark. Watch

The first song from Ek Villain Returns, titled Galliyan Returns, was released by T-Series on Monday. Just like the film, Galliyan Returns takes its name from the Galliyan song in the original Ek Villain film. It is also a rebooted version of the same song. While Galliyan featured Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, Galliyan Returns has been picturised on John Abraham and Disha Patani, and Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Also Read| Ek Villain Returns trailer: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham engage in action, dialoguebaazi

The music video started with Disha Patani and John Abraham romancing in rain, and Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria falling in love at a concert. However, unlike the original Galliyan song that featured Sidharth helping Shraddha complete her bucket list, this version gets immediately darker. There are a few scenes of romance and intimacy mixed with several glimpses of violence and blood. At one point, Disha exchanges a villainous smile with Arjun while hugging John.

The song has been sung and composed by Ankit Tiwari, while the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Ek Villain, which released in 2014, starred Sidharth Malhotra as Guru-- a criminal who reforms after he falls in love with Shraddha Kapoor's Aisha. Riteish Deshmukh played Rakesh Mahadkar, a serial killer. The trailer for Ek Villain Returns, released last week, showed Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham fighting each other with no clarity about the real villain between them.

The film, which is set eight years after the events of Ek Villain, stars Arjun Kapoor opposite Tara Sutaria, and John opposite Disha. It introduced a new villain who targets women who have 'one-sided' lovers, but there is suspense about whether it's John or Arjun. The action thriller, which is directed by Mohit Suri just like the first film, is scheduled for theatrical release on July 29.

