Ekta Jain: Pandemic has opened multiple opportunities for artistes

Actor and anchor Ekta Jain says that the ongoing pandemic has been extremely tough for all but on the other hand it has opened many doors as well.

Seen in films like Taal, Nayak and Anjaane, the actor adds, “It’s impossible to understand how one thing leads to another! Before Diwali I sported a Goddess look for my social media handles and two news channels offered me festival-related shows and I got an offer for a bi-lingual Tamil series which is a mix of mythological and contemporary genre.”

The Shagun (2003) actor says, “I just want to work irrespective of the medium — something that l like to do, fits in my criteria of role and excites me. Then it can be films, TV, OTT or social media. And, I am glad that things are happening on their own pace.”

Jain says there are multiple opportunities for all of us. “There is no dearth of work! Every second or third day I’m shooting for some project or doing paid collaboration for my social media along with short video platforms. It’s keeps finances going and gives me opportunity to pick good roles on mainstream mediums. I need not do just anything for survival. Social media is not only paying but makers now keep in consideration how much following and fan-base an artiste have as it does help during the release of projects.”

Jain’s last release was Khali Bali (2022) that was shot in Lucknow. “The film released in September but these days we have 15-20 films releasing in a week along with dubbed South films and Hollywood flicks so box-office is become tough nut to crack. But, two of my films will release in new few months and I have been offered new projects both in regional and Hindi.”

The actor is keeping away from daily shows. “Serials are at least three-week a month commitment. I prefer hosting shows like Saas Bahu Betiayan where I get to play different characters as well. My social shoots are regular so things have changed drastically and opportunities are aplenty. So tie down with just one show for now.”

She is now awaiting the release of her films. “We shot for these films during pandemic. In Shatranj I am playing a cop whereas in Trahimaam, which is a courtroom drama, I am essaying the role of a lawyer. Both films have been directed by Dushyant Pratap Singh,” she tells on a signing off note.