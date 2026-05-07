Ektaa Kapoor thanks Priyadarshan for career’s biggest hit Bhooth Bangla, admits having ‘respectful disagreements'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar reunited for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which struck a chord with audiences and went on to become a ₹200 crore success. The film’s producer, Ektaa Kapoor, has now expressed her gratitude to Priyadarshan for delivering what she called the “biggest hit” of her career.

Ektaa Kapoor expresses gratitude to Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla

Ektaa Kapoor thanks Priyadarshan for her career's biggest hit, Bhooth Bangla.

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On Wednesday, Ektaa took to Instagram and shared a series of selfies with Priyadarshan. Along with them, she penned a long note praising the director’s work ethic and expressing gratitude for Bhooth Bangla. She wrote, "I was working with a man who was doing his 100th film… The world expected fireworks when two headstrong people like us came together, but what they didn’t see was the deep-rooted mutual respect that defined our journey. I don’t think I’ve had more fun working with anyone than @priyadarshan.official 💫."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "The first thing he asked me was, “Ekta, are you making money on this film? I don’t work on a film if my producer doesn’t make money”. The kind of belief system he brings to the table and ensures the producer is secure before he even begins the project is as rare as Priyan sir himself! I knew that the company’s money and the film were both in the right hands." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "The first thing he asked me was, “Ekta, are you making money on this film? I don’t work on a film if my producer doesn’t make money”. The kind of belief system he brings to the table and ensures the producer is secure before he even begins the project is as rare as Priyan sir himself! I knew that the company’s money and the film were both in the right hands." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ektaa further admitted that they had disagreements during the process and said, "It’s not to say we never had our disagreements, but it was always respectful. At the end of the day, I truly believe a director must take the ship forward, and what a ship this has been! ❤️🧿." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ektaa further admitted that they had disagreements during the process and said, "It’s not to say we never had our disagreements, but it was always respectful. At the end of the day, I truly believe a director must take the ship forward, and what a ship this has been! ❤️🧿." {{/usCountry}}

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She concluded, "Thank you, Priyan Sir, for your vision, your discipline, and for giving me the biggest hit of my career! Couldn’t be more grateful 🎬✨ Love and respect always!"

About Bhooth Bangla

The horror-comedy marked Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s reunion after over a decade. The duo has previously delivered hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag and Hera Pheri. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics, although Akshay Kumar’s performance received appreciation from audiences. After a steady start, Bhooth Bangla went on to collect over ₹231 crore worldwide and more than ₹150 crore at the domestic box office. With this, Akshay Kumar became the only Indian actor to have 20 films in the ₹100 crore club.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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