Elli AvrRam on the Sweden food debate: I have experienced this too, but it’s nothing about being rude

Do they, do they not- a debate around whether Swedish people serve food to their guests or not has become a hot topic on social media
Actor Elli AvrRam hails from Sweden.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 03:24 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

Do they, do they not- a debate around whether Swedish people serve food to their guests or not has become a hot topic on social media. It all started because of a screenshot from a Reddit thread, where a user shared, “I remember going to my Swedish friend’s house. And while we were playing in his room, his mom yelled that dinner was ready. And check this. He told me to WAIT in his room while they ate.” The comment was upvoted over 10,000 times on Reddit as people reacted to the account.

We reach out to actor Elli AvrRam, who is from the country, to ask how true this is. Turns out, it is. “I remember this happening while growing up. It. doesn’t happen in every family. It’s not in the culture either. Basically, it’s weird, I have experienced it. It’s nothing about being rude or not welcoming. It’s like you cook as much food as the number of members in your family. So if you are a family of four, food only enough for them is cooked,” says the 31-year-old.

Confessing that she is a ‘bit awkward’ about it, she asserts that this wasn’t the case with her family though. “I have never judged. In my family, that was never the case, we always had enough food for everyone. I had a Greek upbringing as well. This is not a part of the culture, it’s not that everyone does it. My mom would stuff my friends with food, I am more of them. I come from Sweden, but I am one of them who found it very weird,” she admits.

RELATED STORIES

Recalling her own experience, AvrRam tells us, “I had gone to a girlfriend’s house, they were having dinner. I got to watch cartoons while they were eating their dinner. I then continued with my girlfriend. The best thing would be to ask people who are like that.”

