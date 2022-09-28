Emergency: Kangana Ranaut introduces Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. See pic

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday revealed actor Satish Kaushik's look from the upcoming film Emergency on Instagram. In the film, Satish will essay the role of the late defence minister Jagjivan Ram, who was also a freedom fighter. In the film, Kangana will essay the role of former Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi. Also read: Kangana Ranaut introduces 'powerhouse of talent' Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi

Sharing the poster featuring Satish's character in the film, Kangana Ranaut wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Last but not the least… Presenting the powerhouse of talent Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram in Emergency, popularly known as Babuji, he was one of the most revered politicians in the Indian political history.” Satish, too, took to Instagram and shared his look from the film. He wrote in his caption, “Honoured to essay the role of Jagjivan Ram also known as Babuji, the most compassionate and the crusader of social justice in Kangana Ranaut directorial Emergency.”

Emergency revolves around the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Kangana is also directing the project. This marks Kangana's first solo directorial. So far, Kangana has revealed the first looks of several characters in Emergency.

In the upcoming drama, actor Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Anupam Kher will play Jayaprakash Narayan in the film. Mahima Chaudhry will be seen as cultural activist and Indira Gandhi’s confidante Pupul Jayakar. Actor Milind Soman will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in her upcoming directorial.

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, the movie is written by Kangana. Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film. A Manikarnika Films presentation, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The team is presently filming the project.

