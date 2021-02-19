Emraan Hashmi jokes he is no longer a 'serial kisser': 'Not in Covid times'

Emraan Hashmi joked that he no longer identifies as the 'romantic hero who kisses on screen', especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Emraan in his early career had developed a reputation for kissing on screen, in an industry that had historically shied away from showing physical affection in its films.

In an interview, he commented on his romantic hero persona, and how he has managed to sustain it for so many years.

Asked what he does to achieve a certain 'comfort level' with his female co-stars, despite his Casanova image, he told Bollywood Hungama, "Not anymore, not in the times of Covid. I've retired." On a more serious note, he continued, "A comfort level is extremely important. I have been on film sets where actors don't get along with each other. It becomes a chore, and becomes very cumbersome. I try to keep it casual, keep it fun. That works. Making them feel at ease, film sets can be very daunting, especially newcomers."

Emraan gave the example of his co-actor Yukti, in his new music video, Lut Gaye. He said that she was discovered on Instagram, and that he tried his best to make her feel comfortable, because it was the first time that she was 'facing the camera on this scale'.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about the industry's tendency to 'label' actors. He said, "You generally get labelled and are seen in sync with certain kind of films. If you’re doing commercial films you’re bound to follow certain commercial dictates. You might play different characters in different genres but you still are a Hindi film hero so to say. You can’t really push the envelope too much."

