Emraan Hashmi opens up on Mukesh-Mahesh Bhatt split: 'Equations change, nothing is permanent'

Actor Emraan Hashmi has said that even though he doesn't know the details of what transpired between brothers Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt, he is disappointed about their professional split. Emraan, who is related to the Bhatts, has appeared in several projects produced by their banner Vishesh Films.

In an interview, he said that he is in touch with both of them, and that he has 'many fond memories' of Vishesh Films.

"I just wish we all come back together to do a film," he told a leading daily. "All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them. As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before Mumbai Saga. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt."

Earlier this year, Mukesh Bhatt said that Vishesh Films will now be run by his children, daughter Sakshi and son Vishesh. He clarified in an interview that Vishesh Films was always his company, with Mahesh serving only as a consultant. "We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore," he had said.

Emraan continued, "But I don't really know where it's coming from. We have been quite busy with our own lives during the lockdown but yet kept in touch. We are family. I spoke to Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) through the lockdown; he is not only just a filmmaker for me but a wise man who has given me guidance. Things were getting confused during the lockdown and I needed his inputs on it."

Emraan was last seen on screen in Mumbai Saga, which was released in theatres just before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He will next be seen in Chehre, which was delayed because of the new lockdown measures.