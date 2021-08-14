Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Emraan Hashmi pushed for Chehre’s theatrical release: 'Cinema halls are inseparable elements of a film experience'

Chehre features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor in important roles.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Chehre has been directed by Rumi Jafry.

Actor Emraan Hashmi is happy as his film Chehre is getting a theatrical release.

"Cinema halls are the inseparable elements of a film experience and their revenue model directly depends on the makers. So, it is our responsibility to provide them a stand during this crisis, and hence I pushed my films to release in the theatres be it Mumbai Saga or Chehre. Chehre is my second film of this year and the passion with which we have worked on this called for a silver screen experience," Emraan said in a statement.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor, is scheduled to release in cinema halls on August 27.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty breaks down in tears, fans say ‘stay strong’. Watch

Expressing happiness on the decision of releasing the movie in the halls, Emraan added: "This is also my first film with Mr Amitabh Bachchan so I wanted to do everything right. Our producer, Anand Panditji too assured us of a theatrical release with all safety measures in place and has kept his promise. We all fell in love with cinema because of the magic that it creates in the cinema halls. And that is why, films that deserve the big screen should settle for nothing less. I am eager to see people come back to the theatres with the thrilling surprise we have in store for them with Chehre."

Apart from Chehre, Emraan will also be seen in Tiger 3.

chehre amitabh bachchan emraan hashmi rhea chakraborty

