Emraan Hashmi reveals Amitabh Bachchan didn’t go back to his car during a blizzard: ‘I aspire to have his drive’

Actor Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen in Chehre with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. In a new interview, he has revealed that accepting the film was more about his fanboy moment with the senior actor rather than aspirations of an artist.

Chehre is a mystery drama, directed by Rumi Jaffery. It stars Amitabh, Emraan, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in important roles.

Speaking to Mid Day, Emraan recalled the time when they were in a blizzard in Slovakia during the film's shoot. In that context, he also threw light on the senior actor's passion for his work. He said: “I have ambition, but I don’t know whether it will be enhanced, or fade away after 35 years. I aspire to have his drive. I remember we were stuck in a blizzard in Slovakia, and he didn’t go back to his car for five hours, instead shooting with us. He reminds you that nothing should be taken for granted.”

He also spoke about how he reacted on knowing that Amitabh would be his co-star. “The man is a megastar with four decades of relentless work behind him. Indian cinema begins and ends with his name. In my formative years, I looked up to him. On set, he would be sitting next to me, unaware of how he has shaped my worldview.”

Chehre, who releases on April 9, ran into controversy when the promotions of the film began. When the first posters of the film were unveiled, fans were quick to notice that Rhea Chakraborty was missing from them. In another interview to Mid Day, producer Anand Pandit sounded vague about Rhea's absence "We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say," he said.

The trailer of the film which was unveiled earlier this month featured Emraan as an ad executive, who takes shelter in Amitabh's residence during a snow storm and finds himself trapped in a game of crime and punishment.